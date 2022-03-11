trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

by The Hill staff - 03/11/22 10:32 AM ET
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Congress this week passed a sweeping omnibus bill that included $1.5 trillion in government funding and $13.6 billion in aid tied to Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) hailed swift, bipartisan passage of the bill in the upper chamber on Thursday night, calling it a “very good night for this country.”

Throughout the week, lawmakers took jabs at the Biden administration’s response to the looming energy crisis and Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine.

For more of this week’s can’t-miss Capitol Hill moments, watch the video above. 

 
Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. House set to pass marijuana...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  7. Judge strikes down New York...
  8. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  12. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  13. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  14. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Democrats need to get out of their...
Load more

Video

See all Video