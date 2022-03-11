This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

Congress this week passed a sweeping omnibus bill that included $1.5 trillion in government funding and $13.6 billion in aid tied to Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) hailed swift, bipartisan passage of the bill in the upper chamber on Thursday night, calling it a “very good night for this country.”

Throughout the week, lawmakers took jabs at the Biden administration’s response to the looming energy crisis and Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine.

For more of this week’s can’t-miss Capitol Hill moments, watch the video above.