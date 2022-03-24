WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at G-7 leaders meeting
President Biden is slated to deliver remarks at a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Brussels on Thursday morning.
The meeting is part of his first trip to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The remarks are scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.