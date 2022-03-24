trending:

News

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at G-7 leaders meeting

by The Hill staff - 03/24/22 9:18 AM ET
President Biden
AP/Evan Vucci

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks at a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Brussels on Thursday morning.

The meeting is part of his first trip to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

The remarks are scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. ET. 

Watch the live video above.

