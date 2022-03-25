WATCH LIVE: Biden receives briefing on Ukrainian refugees in Poland
President Biden on Friday morning is slated to receive a briefing on the humanitarian effort to help the civilians inside Ukraine and respond to the growing flow of refugees fleeing the country.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9:55 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
