Grammys head points to progress on racial justice, gender equity

For Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the head of the Grammys, music runs in the family.

Mason’s mother and father were both professional musicians, and his mother used to say she carried him in a bassinet into nightclubs, studios and even recording sessions.

“I was just brought into the world of music, and I was always around it my whole life,” Mason told The Hill in a recent interview in his D.C. Recording Academy offices. “I was immersed in music every day.”

That immersion would lead to him pursuing his own career in the industry, a career that would see Mason produce songs for legends including Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and John Legend.

“I wasn’t really thinking so much about making a living in the early stages,” he said. “I was more thinking about the outlet of my creativity. I wasn’t concerned about ‘How am I going to generate revenue?’ I was like, ‘How am I going to make some cool art?’ That was my passion, just making things and sharing music and collaborating with other writers.”

Mason, the first Black man to lead the Recording Academy, took his time considering the position before he accepted it, first as interim CEO in January 2020, then permanently last year.

For years, the Recording Academy has faced accusations of a lack of diversity, and the question “Is this performative?” did briefly cross Mason’s mind.

But he says he’d been part of the academy, both as a member and a chairman, for long enough to know better. And he knew what this opportunity could mean.

“I knew what we had in front of us. I knew what was happening in the world, what music could do, how it could unite, how the academy could help pull people together,” Mason said. “I knew that we could showcase things, not just music, but how we were doing things in the organization, how we are operating, how we’re including people, how we were changing the narrative around certain subjects. I knew that that could be powerful.”

Awards shows in general have come under fire over the past few years as audiences point to failures of diversity, including whitewashing and sidelining creatives of color, amid a broader social push for equality.

“The calls for racial justice, I’m glad they’re happening,” Mason said. “But we were doing that work. I am from a minority class, and so I bring with me a certain perspective [to] everything that I do and everything that I touch, whether that’s my company, my music or now my job at the academy.”

And he feels the organization is striking the right balance — particularly after a bit of an overhaul of the membership model.

Over the past two years, Mason said, academy leadership has analyzed its membership and voting numbers to determine where it’s been lacking and where improvements needed to be made.

The result, he said, was an increase in Black and female representation.

Forty-four percent of the Recording Academy’s 2022 New Member Class are from traditionally underrepresented communities, and 47 percent are under the age of 40.

Since 2019, the number of female members increased by 19 percent, and membership among traditionally underrepresented communities rose by 38 percent.

The academy is now 77 percent of the way to reaching its goal of adding 2,500 women as voting members by 2025.

It has also been partnering with Color of Change, the Black Music Collective and GLAAD to promote equality, inclusion and positive social change in the music industry.

That is in addition to a partnership with Arizona State University and Berklee College of Music Institute for Creative Entrepreneurship on the inaugural Women in the Mix study, which is designed to examine and better understand the experiences and socioeconomic landscape of American women and nonbinary individuals working in music.

Mason and others have also been lobbying Congress to pass the RAP Act. The Restoring Artistic Protection Act would protect artists from having their own lyrics used against them in criminal trials.

Similar measures recently passed in California and are already on the books in New York, but Mason hopes the change will become federal law.

Musicians including Young Thug, 6ix9ine and Drakeo the Ruler have all had their lyrics used against them in the court of law in recent years.

“It could have a potentially dangerous effect on creative expression, and right now it’s heavily involved — and I think almost unfairly directed at — rap artists,” Mason said. “For a songwriter, when we’re creating, you don’t want any impediments. You don’t want friction between what you’re thinking or what you’re feeling, how you want to express yourself with what comes out on the song. You want it to come out naturally.

“If you’re fearful of being prosecuted because of a lyric, it’s going to totally change the energy in any room,” he continued. “If you’re having to second guess everything you say or if you’re having to watch yourself, it could affect what we have in the marketplace, it can really change the direction of artists’ careers, it could change what as a music fan we’re able to listen to and the quality and the level of excellence that you’re seeing in music right now.”

Passing the RAP Act is one of many steps advocates have said are important to ensuring racial justice, particularly in the criminal justice system.

At this point, racial justice is something Mason said has become “embedded” in the Recording Academy, and that is reflected in the way he brings his whole identity to his position as CEO.

“I would never have taken this role if I didn’t think I could bring my whole identity and who I am as a persona and as a Black person,” Mason said. “I think ultimately it’s been very beneficial for our organization and also for our industry. I think it’s reasonable to think that an organization could be led by Black person that has Black music as such an important component.”

“I know what it’s like to feel not included, and I never want that to be the feeling of any group,” he added. “Whether that’s a Black group, a white group, an Asian group, a banjo group, a rock group. I want people at the academy to feel like this is a place for everyone.”