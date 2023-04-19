Strep cases spike 30 percent over pre-pandemic peak
Cases of strep surged this past winter, hitting the highest rate of infection since 2017.
According to a new analysis from Epic Research, strep throat infections followed a seasonal pattern from Jan. 2017 through Feb. 2020, increasing in September and peaking in February each year. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, cases of strep throat, like other respiratory illnesses, decreased significantly with the rise of COVID-19.
Strep cases remained low until they began to rise in Sept. 2022 and reached a peak in Feb. 2023, surging to nearly 30 percent greater than the previous peak in Feb. 2017.
Researchers also found that strep throat cases were most common in children ages 4-13, though all age groups aligned with similar trends.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, strep throat is caused by a bacteria called group A Streptococcus and is spread through respiratory droplets and direct contact. It usually takes between two and five days for someone exposed to strep to become ill with the infection.
