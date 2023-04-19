trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blogs

Strep cases spike 30 percent over pre-pandemic peak

by Natalie Prieb - 04/19/23 12:20 PM ET
by Natalie Prieb - 04/19/23 12:20 PM ET
This handout image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows an electron microscope image of Group A Streptococcus (orange) during phagocytic interaction with a human neutrophil (blue). (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via AP)

Cases of strep surged this past winter, hitting the highest rate of infection since 2017.

According to a new analysis from Epic Research, strep throat infections followed a seasonal pattern from Jan. 2017 through Feb. 2020, increasing in September and peaking in February each year. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, cases of strep throat, like other respiratory illnesses, decreased significantly with the rise of COVID-19.

Strep cases remained low until they began to rise in Sept. 2022 and reached a peak in Feb. 2023, surging to nearly 30 percent greater than the previous peak in Feb. 2017.

Researchers also found that strep throat cases were most common in children ages 4-13, though all age groups aligned with similar trends.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, strep throat is caused by a bacteria called group A Streptococcus and is spread through respiratory droplets and direct contact. It usually takes between two and five days for someone exposed to strep to become ill with the infection.

Tags COVID-19 COVID-19 pandemic respiratory infections strep A

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blogs News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  2. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  3. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  4. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  5. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  6. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  7. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  8. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
  9. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  10. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  11. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  12. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  13. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  14. Watch live: Oversight panel holds hearing on Biden’s handling of Afghan ...
  15. Trump reasserts dominance over GOP with post-indictment offensive
  16. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  17. Pence to target Trump’s remarks on China’s Xi
  18. Bill O’Reilly criticizes Fox News following settlement: ‘The nightmare will ...
Load more

Video

See all Video