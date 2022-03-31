Trump wanted a piece of White House photographer’s book: report

Former President Trump’s team reportedly asked a White House photographer to give him a cut of her book advance payment in exchange for a forward, and then requested that she hold off publishing until he had released his own photo book of his time in office.

Chief White House photographer Shealah Craighead was unable to publish her photographs before Trump had compiled her and others’ photos into a book now selling for up to $230, former Trump aides told The New York Times in an article published Thursday.

Before choosing to create his own book, “Our Journey Together,” Trump’s team offered that the former president would write a foreword for and help promote Craighead’s book if she gave him a piece of her deal.

Eric Draper, chief White House photographer under former President George W. Bush, called Trump’s move “a slap in the face” to Craighead. Craighead had been planning to create a book featuring her work since at least last year, Draper told the Times.

Craighead says she is no longer planning to publish her own book but chooses not to comment on Trump’s actions.

“I stay apolitical as possible, as I am a neutral historical documentarian,” she told the Times. “By staying neutral I am able to remain a keen observer.”

“Shea’s a very talented photographer and this was really all of her hard work,” said former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, according to the Times. “I just keep thinking: What a shame that he is actually now profiting off of it. But then again, this is the guy who is hawking caps and all kinds of stuff right now to raise money for himself.”