Fox reported to have attacked individuals on Capitol Hill caught

Capitol Police revealed on Tuesday they had captured a fox on Capitol Hill grounds following reports from several people who said they were being bitten or attacked by the animal.

“Yesterday, the U.S. Capitol Police [USCP] received reports of individuals being attacked or bitten by a fox,” a message to the Capitol Hill community said. “One encounter was at the Botanic Garden, and a second was on the House side of the Capitol near the building foundation.”

Shortly later Tuesday, Capitol Police tweeted photos of a trapped fox, but did not reveal its precise location.

Police said they had received a call about a fox approaching staff near First and C Street NE Tuesday morning, adding that there are “possibly several fox dens on Capitol Grounds.”

Police warned D.C. residents not to approach any foxes, as they are very protective of their dens and territory.

Pictures of the fox surfaced on Twitter, with users snapping photos of the animal when it was spotted.

The episode also spawned a @thecapitolfox Twitter account.

Updated 4:10 p.m.