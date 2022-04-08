Thiel: Buffett, ‘the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha,’ is bitcoin’s ‘Enemy No. 1’

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel blasted real estate tycoon Warren Buffett in remarks at a conference in Miami this week, calling him bitcoin’s top enemy.

“Enemy No. 1,” Thiel said during the conference, according to CNBC, is “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha,” referencing Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway corporation is based in Omaha, Neb.

Thiel argued the heads of big banks and major investors like Buffett are standing in the way of bitcoin capitalists achieving their full potential.

“This is what we have to fight for bitcoin to go 10x or 100x from here,” he said.

Buffett has on a number of occasions cast doubt on the reliability and safety of investors putting resources into cryptocurrency systems.

“Cryptocurrencies basically have no value,” Buffett told CNBC in a February 2020 interview. “You can’t do anything with it except sell it to somebody else.”

Thiel has reportedly amassed hundreds of millions of dollars through investments in Bitcoin.

“It’s a movement as a political question, whether this movement is going to succeed, or whether the enemies of the movement are going to succeed in stopping us,” Thiel said, according to MarketWatch.