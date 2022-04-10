Almost 2 in 3 rate US economy as bad: poll

A majority of American voters rated the economy as bad, adding that higher prices have been difficult as inflation hit a 40-year high last month and gas prices continue to skyrocket.

In a new CBS News poll, 63 percent of voters rated the national economy as bad, with 66 percent saying that the higher prices have been difficult or a hardship in their personal lives. Twenty-six percent said the high prices were inconvenient and eight percent said it had no effect.

Among those who rated the economy bad, 86 percent said it was because of inflation, closely followed by gas prices at 82 percent. Sixty-nine percent said the economy was bad due to shortages of products and services, and half said it was because they do not trust the Biden administration.

The higher prices have also led Americans to save where they can, with 66 percent saying that they had to cut back on entertainment, travel and activities. The higher prices have also led 64 percent to drive less and 53 percent to cut back on food or groceries.

On lowering gas prices, 65 percent of voters say that President Biden can do more, while 35 percent say he is doing all he can.

Despite the low rating on the national economy, 56 percent of voters said the local job market was good, with 51 percent saying that U.S. jobs have increased over the past year.

The high rating comes as the demand for workers and the strong consumer spending helped power job growth. In February, the U.S. added 678,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent.