NFL Hall of Famer apologizes for remarks on Dwayne Haskins death

NFL Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt has apologized for his remarks on the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who died Saturday after being struck by a truck.

Brandt, who’s now an analyst with NFL Media, said during a guest appearance on SiriusXM radio that Haskins was “a guy living to be dead,” criticizing the quarterback’s decision to leave college early and saying “maybe if he just stayed in school a year…he wouldn’t do silly things.”

Brandt, a former scout and executive for the Dallas Cowboys, apologized for the remarks in a statement released later on Saturday.

“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words,” Brandt wrote in a tweet. “I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who recently inked a new multi-year deal with the sports media outlet, also faced stiff criticism after noting Haskins’ career struggles in a now-deleted tweet.

Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck while trying to cross a major interstate highway in Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told The Hill that Haskins attempted to cross the westbound lanes on Interstate 595 in Broward County when he was struck by the vehicle. Police said it remains unclear why Haskins tried crossing the highway.

Haskin’s agent told ESPN that his client was in the Fort Lauderdale area training with his teammates for the upcoming 2022 season.

Haskins, an Ohio State University standout, was a first-round draft selection by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 NFL Draft and played two seasons with the team.

He spent the majority of his final season in the league as a backup to former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Haskins re-joined the team on a one-year deal last month.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was “devastated” by the news and “at a loss for words” in a statement on the news of his death.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community,” Tomlin said. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am heartbroken.”