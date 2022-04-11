trending:

Student charged with attempted murder after attacking teacher over grades

by Natalie Prieb - 04/11/22 12:12 PM ET
istock

A 16-year-old Las Vegas student was arrested after allegedly assaulting and attempting to kill a teacher on Thursday over a dispute about grades.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to Eldorado High School at about 3.30 p.m. Thursday after they were alerted to reports of an injured teacher, the police department said in a press release.

The police investigation showed that the teacher was in her classroom when a student came in to talk about his grades. The student became violent and started punching the teacher, ultimately strangling her until she lost consciousness, police say. The student had fled the classroom by the time the teacher was found by a school janitor.

The student was later identified and taken into custody before being transported to the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first degree kidnapping and robbery.

Teachers at Eldorado High School met with union representatives and the school’s administration about the incident on Friday, Las Vegas outlet KLAS reported.

“If what happened yesterday does not enlighten the community as well as CCSD, I don’t know what else it’s going to take,” Clark County Education Association president Marie Neisess said at the meeting. referring to the Clark County School District.

“Is it going to take someone dying at the hands of a student, whether it’s another student or a staff member? We have to have some immediate interventions to figure out what to do.”

