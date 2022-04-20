Airbnb provides 11,000 Ukrainian refugees free temporary housing

Airbnb announced Wednesday that it has provided free, temporary housing to almost 11,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February.

The company said it was able to house the thousands of refugees in collaboration with international and regional nonprofits.

Some of the groups Airbnb is working with are Global Empowerment Mission, EURORDIS- Rare Diseases Europe and Planting Peace.

The company previously announced its willingness to give temporary housing to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“While Airbnb.org collaborates with organizations that are supporting all refugees, regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they identify, these nonprofits which with Airbnb.org is now working are specifically dedicated to assisting people from marginalized communities who are fleeing Ukraine, including African students, people with rare diseases and their families, and those who identify as LGBTQIA+,” the organization said in their statement.

Airbnb has housed refugees in Germany, Italy, Spain and other countries. An estimated 5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s attack, the vast majority to Poland, on Ukraine’s western border.

Russia this week has started an offensive on Ukraine’s east, with the port city of Mariupol already “wiped off the face of the earth” by relentless Russian strikes and shelling, according to a Ukrainian governor.