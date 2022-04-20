Video shows Bill O’Reilly berating JetBlue employee at airport

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly appeared in footage captured in the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York cursing at a JetBlue Airways employee over a delayed flight.

“What you’re gonna do … It’s three hours late,” O’Reilly said to the JetBlue employee in the video obtained by The Daily Mail and published Tuesday.

”No, no, no, You’re gonna find out,” the 72-year-old added ahead of his delayed flight on April 3 to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“You f—ing scumbag. Don’t talk to me like that,” O’Reilly also said in response to something inaudible that the employee told him.

“You’re going to lose your job,” the former Fox host told the employee before walking away.

In that statement to The Daily Mail, O’Reilly said the airport worker was arrogant and called the discussion “heated.”

Fox ousted O’Reilly in April 2017 following reports that he paid $13 million to five women to settle allegations of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this month, JetBlue announced that it would ​​alter its flight schedule through the summer as the airline struggles with staffing shortages that contributed to delayed flights and cancellations.

“Despite hiring more than 3,000 new crewmembers already this year, like many businesses, we remain staffing constrained and these disruptions exacerbate an already challenging staffing situation,” JetBlue said in a statement at the time.

The Hill has reached out to JetBlue and to O’Reilly for comment.