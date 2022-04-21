Handyman accused of murdering Queens woman, stuffing body in duffle bag

A New York handyman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Queens woman whose body was found in her son’s duffle bag, the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced Thursday.

David Bonola was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal tampering in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree in the relation to the April 16 death of Orsolya Gaal, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a press conference.

Gaal and Bonola, a handyman employed by her, “had been involved in an intimate relationship for about two years,” Essig said.

Bonola stabbed Gaal “ruthlessly” and “brutally” in excess of 55 times after a domestic argument occurred between the two. He then shoved her body in a hockey bag belonging to her son and pushed the bag down the street, as shown in video footage.

The body was recovered in the duffle bag the following morning around 8 a.m. by a bystander.

Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two, was found with 58 stab wounds to her neck, torso, arm and hand.

Bonola was arrested after making “incriminating” statements to police, Essig said.

“There are no outstanding suspects at this time,” he added, emphasizing there is no threat to residents of the Queens community where the crime occurred.