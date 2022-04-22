Russian Olympian suspended from swimming federation after attending Putin event

The International Swimming Federation (FINA), the sport’s global governing body, has suspended Russian Olympic swimmer Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he reportedly went to a celebration of the annexation of Crimea.

“The FINA Bureau met today and acknowledged the decision of the FINA Disciplinary Panel to suspend Evgeny Rylov (RUS) from all competitions and activities organized or sanctioned by FINA, including any International Competition on the FINA World Aquatic Calendar, for a period of nine months,” the federation stated in a press release on Thursday.

The suspension follows “Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on 18 March 2022,” FINA said.

Rylov reportedly went to the event, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while wearing his Olympic medals and the letter “Z,” which has been worn by Russian forces attacking Ukraine.

The decision is not the only backlash Rylov has received since attending the event honoring Russia’s 2014 attack on Ukraine.

Swimsuit company Speedo dropped its sponsorship of the athlete, issuing a statement that the company condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine, following the celebration.

Rylov’s suspension began on April 20, according to FINA, which also confirmed the suspension of Russian and Belarusian officials and swimmers from its events through the end of the year.

Soon after the war began between Russia and Ukraine, FINA decided to cancel its events in Russia and disinvited Russian and Belarusian teams from the 19th FINA World Championships, which are set to take place in Budapest this summer.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have similarly been barred from a number of other sporting events since Russia began its assault on Ukraine in February. Officials have accused Belarus of being complicit in the invasion.

FIFA, the Union of European Football Associations and the International Paralympic Committee are just some of the sports leagues and organizations that have suspended Russian and Belarusian players.