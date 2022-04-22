trending:

Person set themselves on fire in front of Supreme Court: police

by Lexi Lonas - 04/22/22 8:35 PM ET
Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin

A person set themselves on fire in front of the Supreme Court on Friday, authorities said.

A helicopter landed in the nearby plaza to pick up the individual and take them to a local hospital, according to Supreme Court Police.

The area remains closed due to an active investigation, but the police say no one else was hurt and there is no threat to the public. 

The condition of the person who set themselves on fire is unknown. 

The Supreme Court Police responded to the incident along with Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

