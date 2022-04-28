Trump said he’d be in White House instead of Mar-a-Lago if it weren’t for McConnell: book

Former President Trump told New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns that he would still be in the White House if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had bought into his false election claims.

”Had Mitch stuck with many members of the party who knew the election was rigged, I think we wouldn’t be at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said in an interview at his resort in Florida, an excerpt of the reporters’ “This Will Not Pass” book that was obtained by Punchbowl News states.

“We would be at the White House having this conversation,” he added.

Trump and McConnell’s relationship nose-dived after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot amid Trump’s stolen election claims.

Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” of Jan. 6, McConnell said after the former president’s second impeachment trial.

McConnell recently said in an interview, however, that he would support Trump if he became the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

“I think I have an obligation to support the nominee of my party,” McConnell said. “That will mean that whoever the nominee is has gone out and earned the nomination.”

Trump has not been so forgiving, frequently referring to McConnell as “Old Crow.”

“Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?” Trump asked after McConnell voted last year for the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The latest excerpt has come after a week of bombshells from the book, including tapes with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggesting Trump should resign if he was impeached after the riot.

Trump dismissed tensions with McCarthy in the Mar-a-Lago interview and when asked why the House GOP leader claims to be tougher with Trump in private than in public, Trump summed it up to an “inferiority complex,” according to Punchbowl.