Judge rules candidate can’t use ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ nickname on ballot

A Denver judge has blocked a Colorado politician from using the anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” in his name on the Republican primary ballot, The Washington Post reports.

State Rep. David Williams (R) last week filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jena Griswold after his name submission for the ballot in the GOP primary for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, Dave “Let’s Go Brandon” Williams, was rejected.

Williams, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, used the catchphrase in his name on his official court filing against Griswold.

Denver District Judge Andrew McCallin on Wednesday sided with Griswold, ruling that Williams would not be able to present his name with the phrase on the ballot.

McCallin did agree that Williams did prove proper use of the nickname “Let’s Go Brandon” but also ruled that Griswold used proper authority in blocking its use on the ballot, the Post notes.

Griswold’s office said while Colorado “does permit the use of nickname on the ballot,” it determined that using the catchphrase was not a “good faith use” of the state’s statute.

“The Secretary of State’s Office looks forward to defending our practice of ensuring the ballot remains clear and accessible for all Colorado voters,” the office said in a statement to The Hill.

Williams previously explained his desire to include the phrase in his ballot name to The Hill, saying it represents a “disgust” for “out-of-control government.”

The phrase was become popular with the right in recent months after coming about when an interviewer speaking with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown mistakenly interpreted the crowd’s background chanting of “f— Joe Biden” as “Let’s Go Brandon.”