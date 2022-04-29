Trump goes after George Conway: ‘Mind is completely shot’

Former President Trump on Thursday slammed George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, in a statement, saying his “mind is completely shot.”

In a statement made through his Save America PAC, Trump referenced a tweet from Caleb Hull, formerly a director of content at the Republican consulting firm Targeted Victory, in which Hull said, “Is George Conway ok…?”

Hull’s tweet included a photo of Conway speaking on CNN.

“No, he’s mentally ill, a very sick man. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy—his mind is completely shot!” Trump said of Conway, seemingly in response to Hull’s tweet.

In a rebuke, Conway retweeted a post from The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who quoted a piece Conway had written for the publication.

“‘You don’t need to be a mental-health professional to see that something’s very seriously off with Trump—particularly after nearly three years of watching his erratic and abnormal behavior in the White House.’ From @gtconway3d, via @TheAtlantic,” Goldberg tweeted in 2019.

“Retweeting this for no particular reason today,” Conway said on Thursday while quote-tweeting Goldberg.

Conway has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics on the right and co-founded the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, which he withdrew from in 2020 “to devote more time to family matters,” he said at the time.

In an op-ed published in The Washington Post last year, he called the former president an “enemy of the truth,” a “con man” and a “pathological liar.”