DeSantis trashes correspondents’ dinner after roasting from Trevor Noah

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday lambasted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after he was mistakenly listed in the program as an attendee and roasted by host Trevor Noah.

At a press conference on Monday, the Republican governor — and potential 2024 presidential contender — made it clear that the invitation was rejected by his office, adding he “would never attend the event.”

“So, I never, I would never attend that. I have no interest in that. I did not watch it. I do not care what they do,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Florida announcing $30 million for manatee protection. “But for them to advertise me when that invitation was rejected by my office, that is a lie.”

“The idea that I ever would have gone is false, and why they would want to perpetuate a lie about that, I don’t know,” he added, noting the mix-up showed “why that cabal of people in DC and New York are so reviled by so many Americans.”

President Biden’s attendance at the dinner marked the first time in six years the president has been part of the event, after former President Trump broke with the tradition.

At the dinner Saturday, Noah made a couple of jokes at DeSantis’s expense, also apparently believing he was in attendance.

“One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis is here. Yeah, yeah. Oh man, I’m actually surprised that he found the time. He’s been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you, Ron. I see you, player,” Noah said during his monologue.

Noah added, “What I like about Ron DeSantis is, if Trump was the original Terminator, DeSantis is the T-1000. You’re smarter than him. You’re slicker than him. You can walk down ramps.”

The Florida governor is facing reelection this year and has insisted that he’s focused only on winning a second term, despite growing speculation about a potential 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis is solidly in second place behind Trump among GOP voters in hypothetical polls.

Noah also took aim at reporters from Fox News, including Tucker Carlson, who wasn’t present at the event, as well as at the botched launch of CNN+ and at lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

He also teased White House press secretary Jen Psaki over her reported agreement to join MSNBC and joked that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is a closet Republican.

Biden also delivered a number of zingers, poking fun at those in attendance — and himself.

“A special thanks to the 42 percent of you that actually applauded,” Biden said after being introduced. “I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have.”