Canadian police find drone carrying handguns across border from US
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lambton County discovered a large drone carrying several handguns stuck in a tree on Friday near Port Lambton in southwestern Ontario.
The OPP announced the incident on Twitter Monday, saying that “drones are being used to carry the prohibited guns over from the United States.” The drone found Friday was carrying 11 handguns.
The property belonged to Christine and Jeremy Ackwood, who told CTV News London that their neighbor had seen someone in their yard with a remote control in the middle of the night. The pair were away on a trip to Las Vegas during the incident.
Christine Ackwood said the stranger was startled by the Ackwoods’ neighbor, lost control of the drone and crashed it into the large trees in the pair’s yard. The suspect then quickly ran into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene, according to CTV.
Jeremy Ackwood told the outlet they found out about the situation after being contacted by police.
The investigation remains ongoing.
