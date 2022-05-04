2 in 3 voters support term limits for Supreme Court justices: survey

More than 60 percent of voters said in a new poll that they support term limits for Supreme Court justices.

According to the Morning Consult-Politico survey released Wednesday. 66 percent of voters said they support setting term limits for justices, with only 21 percent disapproving.

The findings were released after a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion showed the court was poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade protecting the federal right to abortion.

The survey, conducted on Tuesday, also gauged voters’ feelings on placing an age cap on justices. It found that 64 percent of voters approved, while 22 percent disapproved.

While most voters surveyed support setting term limits on justices, the most support was found for binding justices to a code of ethics that all other federal judges are required to follow, with 73 percent showing support for the idea. Only 11 percent disapproved.

Fifty-seven percent of voters also supported balancing the court with an equal number of Democrats, Republicans and independents, while 28 percent disapproved. Additionally, 55 percent supported and expansion of the number of justices of the court, while 36 disapproved of the idea.

President Biden previously launched a bipartisan committee aimed at looking at potential reforms to the court, which submitted its final report in December.

The new survey was conducted among a random sample of 1,955 voters. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.