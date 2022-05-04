Poll finds most think quality, affordable higher ed not available to many

Seventy-one percent of Americans in a new poll say quality, affordable higher education is accessible to no more than half the public.

The new research from Gallup and the Luma Foundation found that just 21 percent think quality, affordable higher education is available to most and just 9 percent say it is is available to all Americans who want it.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 19 and Nov. 22 and included 11,227 total U.S. adults. It has a margin of sampling error of 1.4 percentage points.

The new polling comes as the Biden administration appears close to taking action on student loan forgiveness, which increasingly has emerged as a huge political issue.

Biden is looking at providing forgiveness of $10,000 per borrower through executive action.

Biden said he is “taking a hard look” at forgiving some student debt, adding that he is not considering the $50,000 debt reduction pushed by others in his party, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Republicans have recently stepped-up their attacks on the issue, arguing it would represent a large transfer of wealth, among other issues.