Sheriff: Missing corrections officer ‘willingly’ participated in murder suspect’s escape

Alabama authorities believe that a missing corrections officer “willingly” helped a murder suspect escape, a sheriff working on the case said, marking the latest twist in an incident that has sparked a massive manhunt since Friday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “pieces of the puzzle” are falling into place to give authorities more clarity about corrections officer Vicki White’s involvement in the disappearance of inmate Casey Cole White.

While the two share a last name, they are not related.

Singleton added that “all of our employees and myself included were really hoping that she did not participate in this willingly, but all indications are that she absolutely did.”

“We’re very disappointed in that,” Singleton told “Good Morning America.” “We had the utmost trust in her as an employee and assistant director of corrections.”

He added that employees “didn’t see that coming from her” and called her “a hard worker” with an “unblemished” 17-year-record.

Singleton told CNN that the “special relationship” between the corrections officer and escapee was noted by inmates at the facility who told officials that Casey White “was getting extra food on his trays” and “was getting privileges no one else got, and this was all coming from her.”

It is unclear if the relationship between the two was romantic.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vicki White on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Casey White, 38, disappeared on Friday and was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail.

The Marshals Service’s reward notice for Casey White also noted that he was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking and police chase.

He was seen leaving the parking lot of the facility with Vicki White on surveillance footage, Singleton said at a press conference, according to local NBC affiliate WAFF.

Vicki White was allegedly going to drop Casey White off at the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She said was leaving to seek medical attention herself, “as she wasn’t feeling well,” Singleton told reporters.

The initial investigation revealed that there was no mental health evaluation for Casey White and that Vicki White never showed up at the medical facility, the sheriff said.

Friday, the day the pair vanished, was supposed to be Vicki White’s last day at work. Earlier this week, Singleton said she’d sold her house a month ago, giving her access to cash.

Singleton told reporters that Vicky White violated the policy that required two sworn deputies to be present while transporting inmates.