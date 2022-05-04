trending:

Chauvin to receive 20 to 25 years in prison after judge accepts plea deal

by Lexi Lonas - 05/04/22 9:23 PM ET
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will receive 20 to 25 years in prison after a judge accepted a plea deal he struck with prosecutors in December. 

In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty to charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck, killing him. In exchange, Chauvin agreed to a sentence of between 20 and 25 years in prison. 

Chauvin’s decision to enter a plea deal came after he initially rejected another plea offer in September. 

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson had deferred a decision until a preliminary presentence investigation report was completed. 

“That report has now issued, and acceptance of the plea is appropriate,” the judge wrote.

It’s unclear when Chauvin’s sentencing will be decided.

The plea deal in the federal case comes on top of the 22 ½ years Chauvin was sentenced to last June after a state jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Chauvin killed George Floyd in May 2020 after placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying on the ground. 

The murder sparked nationwide backlash, with protests erupting in cities across the country.

