Pence hits Harris over abortion remarks: ‘How dare you?’

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted Vice President Harris in a speech Thursday over her support of abortion rights as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday at an EMILY’s List conference, Harris chastised Republicans who aim to restrict abortions.

“Those Republicans leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women — how dare they?” she asked. “How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they? How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future? How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?”

Pence, at a gala for the Carolina Pregnancy Center, responded to Harris’s comments saying “62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion” since Roe v. Wade was decided.

“Since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime. Madame Vice President, how dare you?”

The national conservation regarding abortion has flared since Politico leaked a draft Supreme Court majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, showing the court prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The leaked document was written in February, and the opinion could change by the time an official decision is announced this summer.

“My hope, and frankly my prayer, is that those five justices on the Supreme Court have the courage of their convictions and will give us a fresh start on life in America,” Pence said at the event.

Pence, like multiple other conservatives, speculated the document was leaked in order to try to change the majority opinion.

“The Supreme Court of the United States will not be intimidated, and we will never stop fighting for the sanctity of life,” Pence said. “More than 62 million unborn children in the United States … lives of incalculable promise were ended before they were ever begun and countless young women have experienced sorrow and regret that can last a lifetime.”