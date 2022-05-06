Democratic strategist Rob Stein dies at 78

Democratic strategist Rob Stein died Monday at 78 after battling metastatic prostate cancer.

Stein, the founder of Democracy Alliance, has been an influential figure on the left for decades, The Washington Post reported.

He created the organization in order to gather together wealthy liberal donors and fund progressive causes.

Stein told the Post back in 2006, after creating Democracy Alliance in 2005, the left did not have a well-developed coalition of groups like the other side of the aisle.

“Currently, the center-left is comparatively less strategic, coordinated and well financed than the conservative-right. These comparative disadvantages are debilitating,” he said at the time.

In a post honoring Stein, the Democracy Alliance said he “helped a generation of progressives finally see the big picture.”

“At once clear-eyed and hopeful, shrewd and idealistic, he was that rare combination of observer and doer. He helped a generation of progressives finally see the big picture: shining a light on the conservative movement’s infrastructure, decades-long strategy, and relentless pursuit of power,” the group wrote.

Stein has worked full-time in politics since the 1990s, working for the Democratic National Committee before moving on to the Clinton administration, according to The Post.

“Through each of us and the countless others he influenced, his work continues, and his vision and values live on. Together with Rob’s family, we will think about all of the ways that we can honor his legacy, and plan to share much more in the days ahead,” Democracy Alliance wrote.

He is survived by his wife, two sisters, one brother, four children and five grandchildren.