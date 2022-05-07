TN student dealt ‘severe disciplinary action’ for yelling slurs, wearing white hood in video

A Tennessee school said that it was taking “severe disciplinary action” after a student was seen in a video wearing a white hood and yelling racial slurs.

In a video obtained by WBIR, a Grace Christian Academy student is seen in a white hood that resembles the outfit of a Ku Klux Khan member.

The person with the hood on sits on a chair that says “grace” before another individual tells him to speak.

The person in the hood can be heard saying “who do we hate?” before yelling a racial slur. Laughter can be heard in the background.

It is not clear where the video was taken and if the students were on school property.

The school released a statement saying the video “violates everything we value.”

“Immediately upon being made aware of an extremely inappropriate and deeply disappointing video yesterday afternoon that violates everything we value, the administration of Grace Christian Academy has taken swift action to meet with all students involved,” the statement reads.

“Severe disciplinary action has been issued as GCA does not condone this behavior or any form of racism. We will continue to seek truth and enact appropriate discipline.”

The school said teachers and trained professionals would be available to students and parents affected by this video.

It is unclear how many students are involved and what discipline they could face.

“This is so distressing. The fact that they were so bold and not even a bit embarrassed about this is just shocking. That they felt comfortable sharing it, means that they thought everyone else would think it was funny also. Who taught them this?” Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Tenn.) tweeted about the video.

The Hill has reached out to the school for further comment.