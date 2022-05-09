Wordle swaps out word due to Supreme Court leak

The New York Times on Monday announced that the Wordle solution for that day was an “outdated answer” that unintentionally makes reference to the recent leaked draft Supreme Court opinion regarding abortion rights.

The Times noted that they changed the word last week but said today’s original word “seems closely connected to a major recent news event.”

According to multiple reports, the game’s original word for Monday was “fetus.” It came just a week after Politico published a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, which is the case that established the right to an abortion.

“This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence — today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year,” the statement added.

“​​At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news,” it also said.

The Times called it an unusual circumstance and said they had “switched it for as many solvers as possible.”

“You won’t receive the outdated version if you have refreshed your browser window. But we know that some people won’t do that and, as a result, will be asked to solve the outdated puzzle,” the statement explained.

The leaked court opinion, published by Politico on May 2 and written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, was a draft, and its finalized version is not expected to be published until this summer.