Multiple people shot in downtown Milwaukee near NBA game

Twenty people were wounded on Friday night after two shootings that took place within hours of each other in downtown Milwaukee, including one that happened near the end of a Milwaukee Bucks game.

Three people were shot after 9 p.m. local time about one block from Fiserv Forum, where the Bucks play, amid an NBA playoff game against the Boston Celtics, CNN reported.

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen said in a statement reported by the outlet that a 16-year-old girl and two men were wounded in the shooting. One man has been taken into custody following the shooting.

Barry Baum, a spokesman for the Bucks, told ESPN in a statement that the shooting happened in Deer District neighborhood, adding “We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department.”

The Hill has reached out to Milwaukee police for comment.

The shooting reportedly took place toward the end of the fourth quarter, according to witnesses, ESPN noted.

Several hours later, Milwaukee police reported a separate shooting a few blocks away that left 17 people wounded, NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV reported.

Police said that the victims of the incident, which took place after 11 p.m. local time, were expected to recover from their injuries. The ages of the people shot were between 15 and 47.

Nine guns were taken by police following the shooting and at least 10 people have been detained, according to WTMJ.

The Bucks lost to the Celtics 108-95. The teams, tied 3-3 in the series, will play Game 7 on Sunday.