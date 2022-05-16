trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

5 things to know if you can’t find baby formula

by Dara Bitler | Nexstar Media Wire - 05/16/22 10:12 AM ET
A baby wearing a white bib with blue stars being fed by a bottle.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Olivia Godden feeds her infant son, Jaiden, baby formula, Friday, May 13, 2022, at their home in San Antonio.

DENVER (KDVR) — Supply chain issues, combined with a recent safety recall, have left many pharmacy and store shelves without baby formula.

As parents struggle to figure out what to do, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched a fact sheet to provide resources to families looking for formula.

Here are five things to know if you can’t find baby formula, according to Steven A. Abrams, MD, a pediatrician with the American Academy of Pediatrics:

  1. It is not safe to water down formula to stretch it out, you should always follow label instructions or those given to you by your pediatrician.
  2. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it advises parents and caregivers not to make or feed homemade infant formula to infants.
  3. Toddler formulas are not recommended for infants, but if you have no other choice, toddler formula is safe for a few days for babies who are close to one year of age.
  4. Parents and caregivers should avoid giving babies almond milk or other plant milks because they are often low in protein and minerals.
  5. For most babies, Dr. Abrams said it is okay to switch to any available formula, including store brands, unless your baby is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula such as Elecare (no store brand exists).

You can also contact a certified nutrition or lactation consultant by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call through MyGerber Baby Expert. And if you’re eligible for WIC you can contact your local office to identify or find additional sources of infant formula nearby.

Tags Baby formula shortage

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. If NATO welcomes Finland and ...
  2. Fauci and Birx at odds over angry ...
  3. Alyssa Farah says she’s suffered ...
  4. Supreme Court rules for Ted Cruz in ...
  5. White House releases plan to boost ...
  6. Zelensky: Russian troops at ‘dead ...
  7. GOP senator apologizes after boos for ...
  8. Cheney slams GOP leadership for ...
  9. Seven primary races to watch on ...
  10. UFO sleuths make extraordinary ...
  11. We need a reset with the midterms — ...
  12. NATO’s balancing act
  13. Pelosi calls Title 42 hold-up in ...
  14. Karine Jean-Pierre makes history at ...
  15. Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to ...
  16. Recession is the real danger for ...
  17. Buffalo shooting pushes ‘great ...
  18. Fetterman suffers stroke days ahead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video