Denver council passes ban on concealed guns in city buildings, parks

The Denver City Council on Monday passed a ban on concealed guns in city buildings and parks after a string of mass shootings occurred over the weekend in the U.S.

The 9-3 vote sends the ban to the mayor’s desk, where it is expected to be signed into law, CBS Denver reported. The legislation includes exceptions for police, security guards and preapproved events.

A person who violates the law will not receive jail time, but will have to pay a fine to the city. A first time offense is a $50 fine, increasing up to $999 for additional offenses.

Some council members objected to the law, with one saying a ban on firearms in parks could lead to racial profiling.

“I am physically sick to my stomach. Council just approved a ban on CCW [carrying a concealed weapon] in parks that’ll justify racial profiling & responding guns drawn to allegations of a gun. No proof needed. No data backing this ban except that last year Black ppl had the highest rate of CCWs approved.Shame,” Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca tweeted.

The ban comes after 10 people were killed in a grocery store shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., and more than 20 were injured in three separate shootings in Wisconsin over the weekend.