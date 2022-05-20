15 people joined chatroom set up by Buffalo suspect just before shooting

The Buffalo shooting suspect set up a chatroom on Discord just before he shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store, according to an invitation for the room reviewed by The Washington Post.

An invitation from alleged shooter Payton Gendron titled “Happening: This is not a drill” right before he walked into a supermarket on Saturday and shot 13 people was obtained by The Post.

A person familiar with the matter told the outlet that 15 people joined the room, prompting investigators to look into the possibility of if the shooter was encouraged by online friends.

The discovery means more people were able to watch the shooting then initially believed, with authorities aware shortly after the shooting that the suspect had live-streamed the event on the social media platform, Twitch.

The Post says a review of the shooter’s Discord server shows a number of racist messages and planning for the mass shooting going back as much as six months.

The shooter espoused racist theories such as the “great replacement theory” and drove hours to commit the shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black individuals.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has called the shooting a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

The source told The Post authorities are unaware of what the 15 Discord members who accepted the shooter’s invitation did after they went to his server.

Discord issued a statement on Wednesday saying they are working with law enforcement to assist the investigation.

The Hill has reached out to Discord and the Eric County police department for comment.