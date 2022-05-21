Lincoln Memorial temporarily closed following university graduation celebration

Officials announced on Saturday that the Lincoln Memorial would be temporarily closed after a university graduation ceremony left the area littered, just one day before the memorial’s centennial celebration.

“The Lincoln Memorial is closed this morning following a local university graduation celebration that left litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne covering the steps. We will reopen as soon as the area has been cleaned and made safe,” National Mall and Memorial Parks, National Park Service tweeted.

The tweet also included a photo that showed the area blocked off.

NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst told NBC4 Washington that no citations or arrests had been issued.

It was not immediately clear which university was involved. The Hill has reached out to the NPS for more information.

The NPS and Lincoln Group of DC will be holding a centennial celebration on Sunday morning “to highlight the full range of meaning behind the Lincoln Memorial, from its original meaning as a memorial to Lincoln’s life and contribution as savior of the Union to becoming a symbol of civil rights,” according to the NPS’ Lincoln Memorial centennial events schedule.