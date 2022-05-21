Indiana fireman fatally shot trying to help motorist

An Indiana fireman was fatally shot earlier this week after attempting to help a motorist in southern Palmyra, Ind.

Indiana State Police reported on Wednesday that, according to investigators, Kentucky resident Justin Moore had been driving on an Indiana highway when he pulled over on Monday night and sought help to get gas, having apparently run out.

A reserve officer, the fireman, Jacob McClanahan, and one of McClanahan’s friends pulled over to stop and assist Moore. Moore told the officer during their interaction that he did not have any weapons in the car, though he did have a small knife, which he had been asked to have returned to the car, according to Indiana State Police.

“The investigation reveals that as Justin Moore entered his car to return the knife, he quickly turned around brandishing a shot gun and fired at Officer Holly. Officer Holly then returned fire with his department pistol. Justin Moore fired the shotgun a second time and fatally struck Jacob McClanahan. Officer Holly continued to return fire with his department weapon, fatally striking Justin Moore,” official said in their release.

An earlier press release noted the reserve officer was treated for minor injuries following the incident.

Harrison Township Fire Department identified McClanahan as one of their firefighters, mourning his death in a post on Facebook.

“Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping & rendering aid. Jacob is a true hero that will forever be remembered living the selfless life he did. A true firefighter that was always there when you needed help. Godspeed Jacob T. McClanahan. Your brothers at Harrison Township will miss you. Gone but never forgotten. #RFB,” the fire department said Tuesday.