New Orleans shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

The New Orleans Police Department said early Saturday that it was investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded.

“Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a Homicide by Shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead, a 29-year-old female, 50-year-old female and a 59-year-old male injured,” police tweeted.

Police said the shooting took place at a gas station close to midnight on Friday in the lower Ninth Ward, Fox 8 New Orleans reported.

The conditions of the three people wounded were not immediately clear. However, the news outlet noted that a private vehicle took the 29-year-old woman to a hospital to be treated while the 50-year-old woman and 59-year-old man were taken to a hospital through New Orleans EMS.

The Hill has reached out to New Orleans police for comment.