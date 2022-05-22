Majority of Americans oppose lifting Title 42 border policy: poll

Over half of Americans in a new poll oppose the Biden administration’s decision to lift Title 42, the Trump-era public health policy that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border and blocks them from seeking asylum amid the pandemic.

According to the Politico-Harvard poll, 55 perfect of American adults oppose ending the use of Title 42. However, 45 percent agree with the administration’s decision to lift it.

Public attitudes about ending the policy “are driven to a large extent by their views about the desirability of future immigration to the U.S. from other countries,” the report read.

Specifically, 72 percent of those who believe that immigration should be increased in the U.S. said they favor ending the use of Title 42 to prevent migrants from entering the U.S. In contrast, 77 percent of those who believe future immigration should be limited oppose ending it.

Opposition to the decision is split heavily along party lines, with 81 percent of Republicans saying they oppose lifting Title 42, while 36 percent of Democrats say the same.

The poll was conducted from May 6 to 9 on a sample of 1,025 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

The results of the poll come after U.S. District Court Robert Summerhays on Friday temporarily stopped the Biden administration from ending Title 42 by granting a nationwide preliminary injunction to a group of GOP state attorneys generals challenging the policy change.

The Trump-appointed judge ruled that the administration cannot roll back the policy while the broader legal challenge plays out in court.

The policy was crafted in the early days of the pandemic and allows rapid expulsion of migrants in the name of public health and prevents them from seeking asylum. The policy directly contravenes asylum law, which grants the right to a hearing for asylum claims.

The Biden administration had planned the end the policy Monday.