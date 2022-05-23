Here are the 50 Jif peanut butter products being recalled

J.M. Smucker, the company that produces Jif peanut butter, last week recalled around 50 types of its products last week over concerns there might be links to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states.

Salmonella is a bacterial organism that can seep into the bloodstream and cause potentially fatal infections in the young, frail and elderly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Jif peanut butter products linked to a Kentucky production facility may be tied to the outbreak.

Here are all the products J.M. Smucker is pulling off shelves nationwide.

Note: Some of the products on the list are the exact same but have different product codes. The Hill is not including duplicates.

Regular jars

12 ounce crunchy peanut butter international 12 ounce creamy peanut butter 15.5 ounce no added sugar peanut butter16 ounce creamy peanut butter 16 ounce crunchy peanut butter 16 ounce reduced fat creamy peanut butter 16 ounce creamy omega 3 peanut butter 16 ounce natural creamy peanut butter 16 ounce natural crunchy peanut butter 16 ounce natural creamy butter honey

Larger jars

28 ounce creamy peanut butter 28 ounce crunchy peanut butter 28 ounce natural creamy peanut butter 33.5 ounce no added sugar peanut butter 40 ounce natural crunchy peanut butter 40 ounce natural honey 40 ounce natural creamy peanut butter 40 ounce creamy peanut butter 40 ounce crunchy peanut butter 40 ounce reduced fat creamy peanut butter 46.5 ounce no added sugar peanut butter 48 ounce creamy peanut butter 48 ounce crunchy peanut butter 48 ounce natural creamy peanut butter 4 pound can creamy peanut butter

Twin packs

80 ounce creamy peanut butter twin pack 80 ounce crunchy peanut butter twin pack 80 ounce natural creamy peanut butter twin pack 96 ounce creamy peanut butter twin pack 96 ounce crunchy peanut butter twin pack 96 ounce natural creamy twin pack

To-go cases and packs

3/4 ounce peanut butter plastic case 1.5 ounce creamy peanut butter to go 4.5 ounce creamy peanut butter to go 8 count creamy peanut butter to go 8 count crunchy peanut butter to go 12 ounce natural creamy peanut butter to go 36 count creamy Jif peanut to go case 54 ounce creamy peanut butter to go 36 pack 54 ounce natural creamy peanut butter to go 36 pack 64 ounce natural peanut butter plastic case 96 county natural peanut butter to go case

