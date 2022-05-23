Here are the 50 Jif peanut butter products being recalled
J.M. Smucker, the company that produces Jif peanut butter, last week recalled around 50 types of its products last week over concerns there might be links to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states.
Salmonella is a bacterial organism that can seep into the bloodstream and cause potentially fatal infections in the young, frail and elderly.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Jif peanut butter products linked to a Kentucky production facility may be tied to the outbreak.
Here are all the products J.M. Smucker is pulling off shelves nationwide.
Note: Some of the products on the list are the exact same but have different product codes. The Hill is not including duplicates.
Regular jars
- 12 ounce crunchy peanut butter international
- 12 ounce creamy peanut butter
- 15.5 ounce no added sugar peanut butter16 ounce creamy peanut butter
- 16 ounce crunchy peanut butter
- 16 ounce reduced fat creamy peanut butter
- 16 ounce creamy omega 3 peanut butter
- 16 ounce natural creamy peanut butter
- 16 ounce natural crunchy peanut butter
- 16 ounce natural creamy butter honey
Larger jars
- 28 ounce creamy peanut butter
- 28 ounce crunchy peanut butter
- 28 ounce natural creamy peanut butter
- 33.5 ounce no added sugar peanut butter
- 40 ounce natural crunchy peanut butter
- 40 ounce natural honey
- 40 ounce natural creamy peanut butter
- 40 ounce creamy peanut butter
- 40 ounce crunchy peanut butter
- 40 ounce reduced fat creamy peanut butter
- 46.5 ounce no added sugar peanut butter
- 48 ounce creamy peanut butter
- 48 ounce crunchy peanut butter
- 48 ounce natural creamy peanut butter
- 4 pound can creamy peanut butter
Twin packs
- 80 ounce creamy peanut butter twin pack
- 80 ounce crunchy peanut butter twin pack
- 80 ounce natural creamy peanut butter twin pack
- 96 ounce creamy peanut butter twin pack
- 96 ounce crunchy peanut butter twin pack
- 96 ounce natural creamy twin pack
To-go cases and packs
- 3/4 ounce peanut butter plastic case
- 1.5 ounce creamy peanut butter to go
- 4.5 ounce creamy peanut butter to go
- 8 count creamy peanut butter to go
- 8 count crunchy peanut butter to go
- 12 ounce natural creamy peanut butter to go
- 36 count creamy Jif peanut to go case
- 54 ounce creamy peanut butter to go 36 pack
- 54 ounce natural creamy peanut butter to go 36 pack
- 64 ounce natural peanut butter plastic case
- 96 county natural peanut butter to go case
Other
- 13 ounce squeezable pouch
- 13 ounce natural squeeze pouch
- 1.1 ounce portion control peanut butter 120 count
