Kellyanne Conway in new book acknowledges Trump 2020 loss

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reportedly acknowledges in her new book that former President Trump lost the 2020 election, saying that his team “simply failed to get the job done.”

In “Here’s the Deal,” Conway writes that Trump lost the election and that his team encouraged his false claims about election fraud , according to Politico, which obtained an early copy.

“Rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on TV) when Trump kept insisting he won,” she wrote, the news outlet reported.

“The team had failed on November 3, and they failed again afterward,” she continued. “By not confronting the candidate with the grim reality of his situation, that the proof had not surfaced to support the claims, they denied him the evidence he sought and the respect he was due. Instead supplicant after sycophant after showman genuflected in front of the Resolute Desk and promised the president goods they could not deliver.”

Conway, who previously served as Trump’s campaign manager, alluded to his loss in December 2020 in an interview with The 19th.

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail,” she said.

In her new book, the former campaign manager reportedly said Trump’s supporters “deluded themselves” into thinking that he would stay in office or be reinstated once he was gone. She also said she may have been the first person in Trump’s inner circle who told him “that he had come up short this time.”

“Trump was more shocked to lose in 2020, I think, than he was to win in 2016,” she wrote, according to Politico.