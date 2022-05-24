trending:

Walmart pulling Juneteenth ice cream after social media backlash

by Rachel Scully - 05/24/22 9:22 AM ET
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE – A Walmart employee helps a customer outside the Walmart store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Walmart reported stronger sales for the fiscal first quarter, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, but its profits took a beating as the nation’s largest retailer grappled with surging inflation on food and fuel and higher costs from a…

Walmart is recalling its ice cream commemorating Juneteenth after it received heavy backlash on social media, with many critics calling out the company for using the holiday as a marketing scheme.

“Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope,” the packaging on the swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavored ice cream reads.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

Users on social media are instead directing Walmart customers to buy Creamalicious ice cream, a Black-owned brand on sale in stores that features a red velvet cheesecake flavor.

The Hill has reached out to Walmart for a comment.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is the day in 1865 when the remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were informed by Union troops of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

In June of last year, President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday, which allows most federal employees to take the day off in observance.

