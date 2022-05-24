Two dead, multiple injured after Texas elementary school shooting

At least two people are dead and multiple others injured following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to a local hospital.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Facebook shortly before 3 p.m. local time that two individuals had died and more than a dozen others were hospitalized after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The ages of those who died was not immediately released, though the hospital said others injured were children.

The hospital said earlier that staff were “caring for several students in the ER,” though their status has not been released.

The hospital said it will “be in constant communication with the family members” of the injured students.

The school went into lockdown earlier Tuesday, saying there was an active shooter on the premises. Officials said that a suspect is in custody, though they have not released additional information.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children from a reunification center.

The Hill has reached out to Uvalde Police Department for further comment.

Updated: 4:17 p.m.