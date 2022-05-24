Social media lights up in anger over Texas school shooting
A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left at least left 15 dead, including 14 kids, sent shock waves across social media on Tuesday.
Celebrities, lawmakers and politicians shared their anger and disbelief over the incident, the deadliest elementary school shooting since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., and the worst school shooting overall since that in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.
Lawmakers and politicians were unified in their expressions of grief but differed on their calls to action.
Hollywood stars also shared their horror over the incident, with many calling on lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws.
Actress Maria Shriver called the shooting “a heartbreaking moment for every one of us who has to live in this country” and urged her followers to support lawmakers who support gun reform.
Actress Kerry Washington called the shooting “tragically unimaginable.” She added, “School should be a SAFE place.”
Actress Bette Midler criticized lawmakers for taking away abortion rights but not protecting children in schools.
“There simply needs to be change,” NBA legend LeBron James tweeted. NFL star Patrick Mahomes shared a similar sentiment.
Actress Marlee Matlin wrote, “Another unspeakable tragedy/senseless shooting. When will it end?”
The Houston Texans football team also released a statement of mourning, writing, “To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.”
The shooting in Uvalde comes about a week after 10 people were killed and three others were injured in a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
