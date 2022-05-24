Social media lights up in anger over Texas school shooting

A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left at least left 15 dead, including 14 kids, sent shock waves across social media on Tuesday.

Celebrities, lawmakers and politicians shared their anger and disbelief over the incident, the deadliest elementary school shooting since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., and the worst school shooting overall since that in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.

Lawmakers and politicians were unified in their expressions of grief but differed on their calls to action.

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.



Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.



I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

.@KarenPence and I are deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear of the horrific shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas today and we are praying God's comfort for the families of the 14 children and 1 teacher who were tragically killed. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 24, 2022

We are united in our deep gratitude for the heroes who put their lives on the line to respond to this deadly mass shooting. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 24, 2022

Thoughts and prayers are not enough.



After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams.



We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022

Grief overwhelms the soul. Children slaughtered. Lives extinguished. Parents’ hearts wrenched. Incomprehensible. I offer prayer and condolence but know that it is grossly inadequate. We must find answers. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 24, 2022

Robba and I are heartbroken. This is horrifying news and every parent, teacher or community's nightmare.



We join all Americans in mourning the lives of the children and teacher lost to this senseless act of evil. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) May 24, 2022

Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022

Fifteen people dead, fourteen of them children, at their elementary school. I feel sick. This happened a week after Buffalo. My heart goes out to all of the parents who lost their child today.



How many children have to die before enough is enough? — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) May 24, 2022

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.



We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.



Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

Today, the entire state of Texas is in mourning.



*Earlier today, a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire.



*The shooting at Robb Elementary School is every parent and teacher’s worst nightmare. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022

Another unspeakable tragedy has left families grieving, a community reeling, and a country desperately seeking answers.



My full statement on today's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas: pic.twitter.com/AMzYtX4SuT — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 24, 2022

There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.



It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022

Hollywood stars also shared their horror over the incident, with many calling on lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws.

Actress Maria Shriver called the shooting “a heartbreaking moment for every one of us who has to live in this country” and urged her followers to support lawmakers who support gun reform.

Actress Kerry Washington called the shooting “tragically unimaginable.” She added, “School should be a SAFE place.”

Actress Bette Midler criticized lawmakers for taking away abortion rights but not protecting children in schools.

“There simply needs to be change,” NBA legend LeBron James tweeted. NFL star Patrick Mahomes shared a similar sentiment.

Actress Marlee Matlin wrote, “Another unspeakable tragedy/senseless shooting. When will it end?”

The Houston Texans football team also released a statement of mourning, writing, “To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.”

The shooting in Uvalde comes about a week after 10 people were killed and three others were injured in a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood.