Amanda Gorman shares poem in wake of Texas school shooting

by Natalie Prieb - 05/24/22 7:13 PM ET

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman shared a poem on Twitter following the news of a school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Schools scared to death. The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask Where our children Shall live & how & if,” the poem reads.

At least 14 students and one teacher perished in the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was believed to have entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

The school went into lockdown earlier Tuesday, saying there was an active shooter on the premises.

Gorman, the first person to be named the National Youth Poet Laureate, gained national attention after she spoke at President Biden‘s inauguration last year.

