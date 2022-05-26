Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies of heart attack

The husband of one of the teachers killed Tuesday in the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting has died of a heart attack.

Joe Garcia, who was married to Irma Garcia for almost 25 years before she was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School, suffered a heart attack Thursday. The couple leaves behind four children between the ages of 13 and 23.

“EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” the Garcias’ nephew John Martinez wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

He added: “I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

Martinez had previously announced his aunt’s death over Twitter, writing: “My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed.”

Martinez elaborated on the Garcias’ family situation after announcing the deaths of both parents.

“My Tia Irma and Joe garcia were high school sweethearts and leave behind 4 beautiful children, their ages being 23, 19, 15 and the youngest only being 13 years old, no child should have to go through this, my heart breaks for them,” he wrote.

Irma Garcia, her co-teacher Eva Mireles and 19 elementary school children were killed by an 18-year-old shooter on Tuesday. Officials said the gunman was shot by authorities responding to the attack.