trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

DOJ declines to charge ex-FBI agents accused of mishandling Larry Nassar investigation

by Sarah Polus - 05/26/22 8:05 PM ET

Criminal charges will not be brought against two former FBI agents accused of mishandling the sexual abuse case involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced Thursday.

Following an investigation into their conduct during the Nassar probe, the DOJ stood by its original stance that it would not be filing charges against the agents.

Despite finding that the former agents provided inaccurate or incomplete information to investigators, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to proceed forward with charges.

“This does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflects approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents,” the department wrote in the announcement.

The decision comes months after a bipartisan group of senators called on the FBI and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to implement changes after determining failures on behalf of the FBI’s Indianapolis office during the Nassar investigation. Among their allegations was that the FBI did not act with urgency in addressing the sexual abuse claims.

“It is imperative that Congress is fully aware of the steps the FBI is taking to ensure that we may provide the Bureau with adequate resources, and ensure that these mistakes are never repeated,” the senators wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray in November.

In December, the organizations that head U.S. gymnastics agreed to pay $380 million in a settlement to Nassar’s victims, among the largest ever for sexual abuse.

Tags Justice Department larry nassar Larry Nassar Larry Nassar

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Texas broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel’s ...
  2. Pentagon says Russia racks up ...
  3. Senate Republicans block domestic ...
  4. Five things to know as NRA presses ...
  5. Interest on the debt is a huge threat
  6. Trump denies Kellyanne Conway told ...
  7. German chancellor says world at ...
  8. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  9. Police under spotlight over speed of ...
  10. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp ...
  11. Biden has limited options, but there ...
  12. Republican Wisconsin elections panel ...
  13. Here are the states where housing ...
  14. McConnell taps Cornyn to negotiate ...
  15. Maloney leads Nadler in New York ...
  16. Georgia deals critical blow to ...
  17. CVS to halt prescriptions for ...
  18. 88 percent in new poll support ...
Load more

Video

See all Video