Toronto police fatally shoot man carrying gun by three schools

Police in Toronto, Canada, fatally shot a man carrying a rifle near three schools in the Scarborough area Thursday afternoon.

The Toronto Police responded to complaints of a man carrying a gun in the area. Two police officers then encountered the armed man.

Police said there was an “interaction” between the officers and the man, resulting in the death of the man after being shot by the officers.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the situation using four investigators and three forensic investigators, Toronto police told The Hill.

After reports of an armed man in his late teens or early 20s circulated early Thursday afternoon, the William G Davis Junior Public School began lockdown procedures.

Toronto Paramedic Services arrived at the scene after the man was shot by police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident follows multiple mass shootings in the U.S. over the last two weeks, including at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14 and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas just this week.

The Texas shooting on Tuesday left two teachers and 19 children, most of them around 10 years old, dead.