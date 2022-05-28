$2.4 million raised for 4 children left parentless following Uvalde shooting

A GoFundMe has raised $2.4 million for four children who were left without parents after the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Irma Garcia, who taught at Robb Elementary school for 23 years, died on Tuesday while she was protecting her children from the shooter.

Shortly after the tragedy, her husband of almost 25 years, Joe Garcia, died from a heart attack, likely caused by the stress from the incident.

The deaths leave their children: Cristian, 23; Jose, 19; Lyliana, 15; and Alysandra, 12, without parents.

A GoFundMe created two days ago by Debra Austin, Irma Garcia’s cousin, has already reached above and beyond its $10,000 goal, raising $2,451,710 for the children.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Austin wrote in the GoFundMe description after Joe Garcia died.

This is one of several fundraisers that have been started since the shooting occurred as many children were also left injured from the shooting.

GoFundMe has created a page where the public can view all verified fundraisers started to collect money for victims of the tragedy.

Local law enforcement has come under scrutiny after video and details from 911 calls to dispatchers revealed that police waited to engage the shooter for an extended period of time on Tuesday.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is “livid” about the information he first received about the police’s response to the shooting. He said he was given “inaccurate” information.