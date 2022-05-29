Thousands of holiday weekend flights canceled

More flights were canceled on Sunday, following thousands of other air travel cancellations and delays at the start of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

About 1,065 flights were canceled on Sunday, with 283 of those cancellations in the U.S., according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 7,000 other flights were delayed, including 1,109 in the U.S.

On Saturday, more than 1,500 flights were canceled, which followed the cancelation of more than 2,300 flights on Friday.

Delta Air Lines canceled 148 flights on Sunday, or about 5 percent of its flights for the day. The airline told The Associated Press on Saturday that bad weather and air traffic control issues were the primary reasons for the delays and cancellations, adding that it planned to reduce services by about 100 daily departures from July 1 to Aug. 7.

This summer is expected to be a busy travel season as Americans prepare to enjoy the lifting of restrictions and easing of cases from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The costs of airfares, car rentals and Airbnb bookings are all surging this holiday weekend.