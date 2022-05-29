trending:

Husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrested for DUI in California

by Zach Schonfeld - 05/29/22 4:21 PM ET
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., follows Nancy Pelosi as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was arrested late Saturday night for driving under the influence in Northern California.

A public booking report by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office lists Paul Pelosi as being arrested just before midnight on Saturday and booked early Sunday morning on charges of driving under the influence. The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker, told The Hill in a statement that she was not with her husband at the time and would not be commenting on the matter.

Pelosi on Saturday afternoon was in Rhode Island, where she delivered a commencement address to Brown University graduates. Pelosi made no mention of the arrest in her remarks.

Pelosi’s husband was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, according to the booking report. His bail was set at $5,000.

The Napa County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

