Kinzinger, journalist get into online spat over ‘Top Gun’ praise

by Rachel Scully - 05/30/22 11:02 AM ET

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and a veteran journalist got into a Twitter spat on Sunday evening after the GOP representative praised the new film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“The new @TopGunMovie was awesome,” Kinzinger wrote.

In response, Yashar Ali, who contributes to New York Magazine and the Huffington Post, quote tweeted Kinzinger and criticized him for complimenting the movie.

“Not kidding when I say this tweet will be shown to Scientologists as an example of Tom Cruise’s excellence and how he is the most dedicated Scientologist,” he wrote, referring to Cruise’s membership in the Church of Scientology.

“Stuff like this, particularly from elected officials, is what leads Scientologists who are having doubts to reconsider,” Ali added.

“WHAT??” Kinzinger simply responded in a quote tweet.

Ali then replied to the post, offering to educate Kinzinger on “how Scientology weaponizes tweets like yours against its members.” He also linked a reply from actress Leah Remini, who has been outspoken against the organization for years.

“Instead of investigating Scientology for its abuses, its intimidation of IRS officials, among other things, you’re promoting the project of its second in command. Got it,” she wrote in reply to Kinzinger’s initial tweet.

“I liked the top gun movie bro. Chill,” Kinzinger replied to Ali.

The Hill has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment.

“Top Gun: Maverick” just won Cruise his first $100 million opening weekend, earning an estimated $124 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and $248 million internationally.

–Updated at 11:13 a.m.

